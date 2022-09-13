Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Are you looking for an excuse to travel and see the world? Do you love to bike? Why not combine the two and head out on one of these nine amazing biking trails around the globe? From easy, family-friendly rides to more challenging mountain trails, there is a perfect route for everyone.

So pack up your bike and prepare for pedaling adventures in some of the most beautiful places on earth.

1. Maah Daah Hey Trail, North Dakota, USA

The Maah Daah Hey Trail is a 144-mile long point-to-point trail located in the Badlands of North Dakota, USA. For a good reason, the trail is considered one of the best biking trails in the world. The trail traverses through some of the country’s most scenic and remote terrains, offering riders a unique and challenging experience. The trail is open to mountain bikers and hikers and can be completed in a few days or less.

There are several campsites along the trail, and a few rest stops to have a picnic or relax and browse through different casino games at https://gamblingauthority.co.uk/ for an enjoyable and memorable trip. Whether you’re an experienced rider looking for a new challenge, or a novice hoping to explore one of America’s most beautiful landscapes, the Maah Daah Hey Trail is worth adding to your list.

2. Cotswold Way National Trail, England

The Cotswold Way National Trail is a 102-mile-long route that runs through the scenic Cotswold region of England. The trail is popular with both walkers and cyclists and takes in some of the most beautiful countrysides in the country. The route is relatively easy, making it perfect for families or those looking for a more leisurely ride. Along the way, you’ll pass through quaint villages, rolling hills, and picturesque countryside.

3. Danube Cycle Path, Austria

The Danube Cycle Path is a popular biking trail that runs along the scenic Danube River in Austria. The path is over 1,200 miles long, making it one of the longest bike trails in Europe. The route takes riders through some of Austria’s most beautiful scenery, including the stunning city of Vienna. The trail is mostly flat, making it suitable for all cyclists. Numerous stops along the way, including campsites, restaurants, and cafes, make it easy to plan a trip that fits your needs.

4. Great Allegheny Passage, Pennsylvania, USA

If you’re an avid cyclist, there’s no better place to ride than the Great Allegheny Passage. This iconic trail stretches for over 150 miles, from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland. The route takes you through some of the most scenic countryside in the eastern United States, including forests, fields, and along the banks of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The trail is extremely well-maintained, with a smooth surface that is perfect for cycling.

There are also numerous amenities along the way, including rest areas, water fountains, and picnic tables. Best of all, the Great Allegheny Passage is open year-round, so you can enjoy it no matter what time it is.

5. Coast to Coast Trail, New Zealand

The Coast to Coast Trail in New Zealand is one of the best biking trails in the world. The trail can be ridden in either direction, but most bike packing enthusiasts opt to start at the west coast and ride east. This allows for a more gradual ascent of the trail’s highest point, Mount Doom, which stands at nearly 8,000 feet. Riders pass through forests, rivers, mountains, and even deserts along the way. With such a diverse range of terrain, the Coast to Coast Trail is a truly unique biking experience.

6. Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, Canada

The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route is a long-distance trail that runs along the Continental Divide in the United States and Canada. The route spans over 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers), making it the longest off-pavement bike trail in the world. There are several places to access the trail, but the most popular starting point is in Banff National Park, Alberta. From there, riders can pedal their way through the Rocky Mountains, following along the spine of North America all the way to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

Along the way, they’ll pass through some of the most stunning mountain scenery on the continent, including Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

7. Carretera Austral Chile

Carretera Austral Chile is widely considered to be one of the best biking trails in the world. The trail spans more than 1200 miles, from Puerto Montt to Villa O’Higgins, and takes riders through some of the most beautiful scenery in Chile. The route is mostly unpaved, which makes for an adventurous ride, and there are plenty of opportunities to stop and explore along the way.

The trail is challenging enough for experienced cyclists and relatively easy to navigate. And best of all, Carretera Austral Chile is open to cyclists of all skill levels.

8. Salzach Valley Austria

The Salzach Valley in Austria is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and it’s also home to an incredible biking trail. The valley is lined with trails of varying difficulty, meaning that there is something for everyone. The scenery is also breathtaking, with towering mountains and pristine forests. In addition, the valley is home to several small villages, each with its unique charm. However, the highlight of the valley is undoubtedly the Salzach River, which flows through the entire region. Biking alongside the river is an unforgettable experience that any biking enthusiast will surely enjoy.

9. La Farola Cuba

The highest point in the Baracoa Mountains is connected to the southern coast of Cuba by a road known as La Farola. During the exciting 35-mile journey, you’ll see tropical areas against deep gorges, towering limestone cliffs, and an open ocean. The mountainous landscape guarantees a challenging journey with its steep inclines, winding cliff-side roads, and equally challenging descents.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the best biking trails in the world. Each one offers unique challenges and rewards, and any cyclist will surely enjoy them. So get out there and explore some of these amazing trails for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

