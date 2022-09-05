A Dainese Icon, Packed With Modern Tech

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Mike 3 is a Dainese classic. Made of premium quality Laverda cowhide, its simple design hides a raft of modern protection.

It boasts EN 1621.1-certified Pro-Shape 2.0 soft protection armour at the shoulders and elbows – an armour inspired by auxetics – forms found in nature – with the quality of expanding in any direction when pulled or put under any pressure. Made of carbon elastomer material, it can absorb 83% of impact force without any of it being transmitted to the body. Open across 55% of its surface, it allows for a continuous flow of air, for optimal perspiration management. Due to its structure, it perfectly adapts to the rider’s movements, guaranteeing superior stability and freedom of movement.

There’s breathable fabric lining to maximise coolness, a pocket to accommodate a compatible G1 or G2 back protector as well as four pockets for possessions – two inside, two outside.

The waist can be adjusted for a secure and comfortable fit and a jacket/trouser connection loop which can be fastened to a belt to keep the bottom of the jacket in place while riding – and preventing any unwelcome draughts.

The Mike 3 leather jacket has an RRP of £429.95, it’s available in sizes UK 34-50.

For more Dainese news check out our dedicated page Dainese News

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security