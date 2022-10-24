A Highly Collectable Motorbike Of Steve Hislop

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A highly collectable motorbike of Steve ‘Flying Haggis’ Hislop – Eleven Times TT winner – for sale with Silverstone Auctions at the NEC Motor Show November 13.

1985 Yamaha DRS 350 F2 350cc raced by Steve Hislop – estimate £9,000 – £10,000. Winner of the 1987 TT F2.

The late Steve Hislop was an 11 times TT winner and a member of the prestigious TT Hall of Fame. Now Silverstone Auctions brings one of his famous bikes, a Yamaha DRS 350 F2 350cc, to sale at the NEC on November 13 for an estimate of £9,000 – £10,000.

The year 1987 saw Steve racing his 350cc Yamaha in the TT F2 race, which after finishing 10th and 6th in previous years, he went on to win. On this bike which is now for sale at auction.

The Isle of Man TT launched Steve’s motorcycle career which saw him take two British Superbike championships.

Well-liked and well respected throughout the world of motorcycle racing, Steve unfortunately lost his life following a helicopter crash in 2003.

The 1987 TT winning bike, with documented history and in running order, will be offered for sale at the Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle sale on Sun 13th November at the NEC.

The bike is currently painted in historic Yamaha “speed block” colours.

Steve raced the bike in the 1985 Isle of Man TT Formula 2 and finished 10th; raced again by Steve in 1986 in the Isle of Man TT Formula 2 and finished 6th; in 1987 Steve won the Formula 2 Isle of Man TT race. So this presents a great opportunity to own a piece of Steve Hislop/TT history.

The bike’s frame was built in January 1985 by Derby Race Services and sold to Steve Hislop on the 7th February. Designed by Clive Padgett and his father.

Copy from the Derby Race Services order book is included in the lot. The bike is presented in ex-race condition and in good running order.

Mark Bryan of Silverstone Auctions Bike Department, comments: “There will be many fans of the TT and of Steve Hislop who will want to own this very special and historic bike. Both the event and the man are legendary, making this bike an icon of motorcycle race history, plus courage and skill on two wheels.”

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/category/industry-news/auctions/

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

