A Letter From An Adventure-loving Yamaha Mt-07 To Santa Claus

The bestselling naked bike has the entire GIVI catalogue on its wish list.

Have you ever thought what your Yamaha MT-07 is missing something? Have you asked it what that might be? At this time of year it is easier to dream and get excited, although if you like motorcycles you already know what we are talking about. That is why it is not difficult to imagine how your motorcycle would react to a look at the GIVI catalogue, pointing to the pages to ask Santa for some special gifts. You may not know it, but the bike has always wanted to have adventures with you, and knows that it is capable of offering you a whole lot of fun. Agile in the city and when cornering, all that is needed is a little nudge to start setting sights further afield in the most impressive locations.



Dear Santa Claus:

‘m writing to ask you how this difficult year has been for you, but above all to wish you a Merry Christmas. I would also like to take the opportunity to ask you to do your magic to make my dreams come true. As you know, I was created to make my owner enjoy riding flowing corners and to facilitate their movements around the city. However my hidden desire has always been to be an adventurer, and I want to show that I can do it. I have looked in detail at many brands of motorcycle accessories, but there is one that has everything I need, from Italian manufacturer GIVI.

I have been looking at everything of theirs that I can wear through its online configurator, and I have been in awe of the number of add-ons that I would love to own. But I’m not going to be greedy, because I know that there are other people who also need your help, and I am satisfied with just a‘little’ something.

The most important thing is to be able to have more space, so that on the adventures that await me with my owner we can always carry everything we need. Although I have seen that there are some semi-rigid sports-style saddlebags, I have fallen in love with the V37 side cases and the matching V47 top case. With that I would be able to increase carrying capacity to more than 100 litres.

By the way, if you could also add a small tank bag, both for trips and for me to always carry the most important things on me and transport them easily, that would be great. The ST605B bag would suit me perfectly, and it has the TanklockEd fixing system that allows for comfortable attachment and removal, as well as keeping belongings safe.

A small screen like the A2140BL with the Ice finish would be great for me, as it would help me improve aerodynamics on our trips, as well as making me a little more attractive to look at.

Although I have seen other accessories such as the S322 LED auxiliary headlights, the SLD01 engine protectors, and the specific support for a smartphone holder, which I would love to be kitted out with… I will leave it up to you.

I hope that things are well in the North Pole, and that in your factory you can make my dreams for 2021 come true, giving me good roads, good corners and good riding companions.

For more information on GIVI products visit givi.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





