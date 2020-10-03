The MotoAmerica Superbikes At The Brickyard Event Set For October 9-11

MotoAmerica has announced that Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome a limited number of fans to the Racing Capital of the World for the MotoAmerica Superbikes at the Brickyard round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series, October 9-11, per approval from the Marion County Public Health Department.

The massive facility will provide a spectator zone in the Turn 1 grandstands of the oval, offering strong sightlines of the road course. Fans will not be permitted into any section of the IMS infield, VIP areas or the MotoAmerica paddock, and all fan activities have been eliminated, including the Steve Nace-promoted flat track that was slated to take place in the IMS infield.

Strict health and safety rules will be in place at the Speedway, including the following: Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times; all fans will receive temperature screenings before gate entry; grandstand seats will be marked for distancing; attendees must use pre-assigned gates and remain in their designated zones.

“We’re happy to open our gates to motorcycle racing fans eager to see two-wheeled action at the Racing Capital of the World for the first time in five years,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Superbikes at the Brickyard will be a fun weekend featuring non-stop action from the top motorcycle road racers in North America.”

IMS has adopted a health-and-safety plan, developed in consultation with state and local health officials, that includes each attendee receiving a mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer upon entering the track.

Six classes of MotoAmerica competition will race on the IMS road course – HONOS Superbike, Supersport, Stock 1000, Twins Cup, Liqui Moly Junior Cup and Heritage Cup.

This will be the first motorcycle race at IMS since 2015, when MotoAmerica supported the MotoGP World Championship during the Red Bull Indianapolis GP. Motorcycle racing has a strong heritage at the Brickyard, as the first motorsports ever at the track was a series of seven motorcycle races August 14, 1909 on the 2.5-mile oval. MotoGP raced at IMS from 2008-15.

Tickets are available at IMS.com for the event, which features multiple classes of MotoAmerica motorcycle road racing.

Motorcycle racing fans also will see a host of facility improvements at the Speedway during the event weekend, including more than 30 new LED video boards, refreshed concession stands and restrooms, and 5G wireless connectivity throughout the facility.

For the full 2020 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE



To purchase tickets to any of the 2020 series rounds, click HERE

For information on how to watch the 2020 MotoAmerica Series, click HERE

