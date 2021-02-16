The boots are now available in a new colorful LDT.

Sidi launches a new LTD colour for its trial Zero.2: a combination of red and yellow that makes the look of this trial boot even more exciting and ready for action. Dedicated to all the adrenaline hunters, this item enhances its characteristics through a vivid red upper enriched with fluorescent yellow details, including the buckles.

These colors suit perfectly the sporty yet classy design of the #trial Zero.2 giving it a powerful personality.

Trial Zero.2 in a nutshell.

This boot is made with a combination of genuine suede and Technomicro synthetic leather completed with a Cambrelle lining with Teflon mesh. Created with trials motorcyclists’ needs in mind, the trial Zero.2 uses a buckle closure system where the buckles work independently from each other and feature a toothed strap and a hook with micrometric adjustment memory. Its great protection is ensured by a rigid, shock-resistant and anatomically shaped heel while a nylon midsole increases stiffness and reduces arch fatigue. The #trial rubber sole is specifically designed to maximise the grip.

