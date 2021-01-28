A new electric motorcycles Brand enters the Italian Motor Valley: Tazzari EV acquires Italian Volt.

Tazzari GL Imola SPA, a company that develops and manufactures electric vehicles under the Tazzari EV Brand in Italy, has made the synergistic and strategic acquisition of Italian Volt’s assets, a Brand specialized in the development of innovative electric two-wheelers.

Lacama (“La Camaleontica”) is the symbolic electric motorcycle of Italian Volt, characterized by infinite customization possibilities to make each electric motorcycle a truly unique piece.

“We have completed the transfer of Italian Volt’s corporate assets to the Tazzari plants in Imola, where the Tazzari Zero electric city cars and related technologies have been developed and produced for years, which Tazzari EV sells all over the world.

Thanks to this acquisition, Tazzari Group expands its range of electric vehicles, entering the two-wheeler sector and bringing new products to the Italian Motor Valley with high technological content and zero emissions.

I would like to thank the founders of Italian Volt, who, starting from an incredible trip by electric motorcycle from Shanghai to Milan with over 13,000 kilometers and related “Guinness World Record”, have developed this visionary and futuristic electric motorcycle project with great passion.

I recognized in the concept unique contents and innovative ideas, it will be our aim to bring the “ITALIAN VOLT” Brand and the “LACAMA” project to the next stage of final development, approval and production.

We will use our skills consolidated in 15 years as pioneers in the Electric Vehicles sector and the experience as co-designer and manufacturer of ultra-light aluminum frames and parts in the Automotive and Motorcycle sectors.” Erik Tazzari, Tazzari Group President, Tazzari EV Founder.

