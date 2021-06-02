A production Panigale V4 S took first place in an Italian race setting also new racetrack lap record during qualifying

Great success for Ducati which, in collaboration with the Italian rider/Youtuber Luca Salvadori, brought a stock Panigale V4 S, equipped only with a Ducati Performance racing exhaust system, Pirelli slick tires and racing brake pads to triumph in the Cremona round of the MotoEstate Trophy, one of the best known amateur trophy in Italy.

During the weekend of 29-30 May Salvadori also conquered pole position, setting the new record of the Cremona circuit (1’31’945) and the best lap in the race, closing a perfect weekend. The success conquered by Salvadori once again confirms the competitiveness of the Panigale V4 project. Luca raced with the ABS (the Panigale V4 is the only bike in the world to have a “Cornering Only Front Racing” setup of the ABS) and electronic suspension, proving that it is possible to be competitive in this type of competition with a production bike. The “Open Class” of the Trophy was chosen to compete against very elaborate bikes, in fact Luca’s main opponent, Fabrizio Perotti a really popular and fast Italian rider, raced on a full Superbike Spec Aprilia RSV4, demonstrating the high level of competitiveness of the Ducati Panigale V4 S road bike.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

