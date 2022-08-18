Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Classic check shirt with an abrasion-resistant lining, five-piece CE-approved armour and an A-rating for protection.

New from Weise, the Redwood has the classic look and feel of an outdoor check shirt, but with impact and abrasion resistance for protection while riding on the road.

It’s made from super-soft brushed cotton, with a mesh lining inside, making it comfy on and off the bike, particularly on warmer days.

For impact protection, Level 2 CE-approved shoulder and elbow protectors are fitted in pockets in the mesh lining, plus a Level 1 back protector. Sandwiched between the outer material and lining is an abrasion-resistant Aramid Fibre liner and the whole shirt is A-rated under the latest EU safety standard.

Other practical features for riding include a full-length central zip, to keep it firmly closed, two settings for the press studs on the cuffs to accommodate different styles of glove and a short connection zip inside for attaching motorcycle trousers.

In addition to the two patch pockets on the chest, there is a handy pocket on the inside designed to hold a smartphone.

Also suitable for other outdoor activities, such as skateboarding, BMX or even cycling to work, the Weise Redwood shirt comes in classic Black/Red or Black/White check, as well as a subtle Black, in sizes S-5XL, and retails at £139.99 including VAT.

For details and to find your nearest stockist visit www.weiseclothing.com

