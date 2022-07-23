Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The great parade of thousands of Ducatis was the most symbolic moment of the first day of World The great parade of thousands of Ducatis was the most symbolic moment of the first day of World Ducati Week 2022. An exciting return for many Ducatisti, four years after the last edition. The kilometres-long ‘Big Red Snake’, with a record participation, involved the entire Adriatic Riviera in the name of “Let’s Ride as One”, the motto of the event, and arrived at Samsara Beach in Riccione for a party that saw the participants dancing to the music of the italian DJ Benny Benassi. So many events in the area have been planned for this edition, but the heart of the WDW is inside the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”: since the early hours of the morning in fact, Ducatisti have been living a series of unique experiences on the track, finding themselves side by side with the Ducati racers or lining up for the start of the parade together with Ducati legends, riders and managers. Some lucky ones had the opportunity to participate in the “WDW MotoX2 Experience” with an exceptional rider, Pecco Bagnaia who, surprisingly, wanted to give a unique gift to his fans, alongside Franco Battaini, in riding the two-seater. The first day of this edition confirmed the spirit of World Ducati Week, a unique event, suitable for all types of public, capable of combining the passion for two wheels with conviviality and direct contact between Ducati and the Ducatisti who have crowded the WDW paddock. Throughout the day hundreds of Ducatisti were able to test their bikes in the numerous track sessions along the straight and between the Quercia, Tramonto and Curvone curves of the circuit, ride the Panigale V4 made available by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, have the set-up of their bikes checked by Ducati technicians, take a ride on the track in Lamborghini and Audi “taxis” driven by professional drivers, participate in talks and live the many WDW experiences. Also much appreciated by enthusiasts is the Adventure area, adjacent to the circuit, dedicated to all off-road lovers, including Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller who performed on the dirt track. In this area, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has made the Ducati DesertX, Scrambler Ducati Desert Sled and Multistrada V4 available to off-roaders. In the same area it is possible to admire the Audi RS Q e-tron of the Dakar and the DesertX with Audi-inspired livery. The local institutions have all contributed to the success of the event. From Ducati a special thanks goes to the Riccione-Misano inter-municipal police, to the Cattolica police and to the traffic police for the great service carried out on the roads during the parade through coordinated and effective work. Respect for public order was guaranteed by the Carabinieri, assisted by the service offered by the Municipalities of Riccione, Misano Adriatico and Cattolica, which the Borgo Panigale company thanks for making available the men and the means for the event.

LENOVO RACE OF CHAMPIONS

The highlight scheduled for today is the Lenovo Race of Champions. It will be a real race with 21 Ducati riders competing in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport championships, who will compete on the Panigale V4 and Panigale V2 in a double category competition with two winners. Lining up on the grid, among others, will be Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Michele Pirro, Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Nicholas Spinelli and Oliver Bayliss. It will be possible to follow the race live on the Ducati website, which will broadcast the entire event in streaming, from free practice to the race.

The motorcycles of the Lenovo Race of Champions, unique items in racing configuration, characterized by the riders’ liveries and the triple clamp laser-engraved with the logo of the rider’s name, will be on sale online from 25 July. The best Ducati enthusiast customers globally will be able to access a timed online sale, before the possibility of buying is open to everyone. The e-commerce system was created in collaboration with Drop Srl, one of the leading operators in the supply of e-business services.

Wrapping up the evening of Day 2 will be the traditional BBQ served directly on the main straight of the track by Ducati managers. This year it will be enriched with a special recipe created by Chef Riccardo Monco of the three-star Michelin restaurant Enoteca Pinchiorri. Shortly after, the Santamonica di Misano Municipal Stadium adjacent to the circuit will host the stage from where the riders will greet the Ducatisti. The evening will then continue with a DJ set by Meduza, the Italian house music trio with more than 15 million streaming listeners, capable of selling out entire live tours in clubs all over the world.

Tickets to take part in the eleventh edition of the WDW are still on sale in the dedicated section on the Ducati website.

For World Ducati Week, the Telegram channel @DucatiOfficial has been opened, with continuous updates during the event. To register, simply click the link in the dedicated banner on the Ducati website or frame the QR code on the flyers in the Welcome Kit or the QR Codes present at the check-in points and in the circuit.

