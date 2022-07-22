Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New AA-rated denim riding jeans for men and women from Weise.

Comfortable, rated AA for protection and available in a wide range of sizes to fit men and women, Ridge jeans from Weise bring the benefits of riding in denim to everyone.

Made using 11.5 oz stretch denim, which is ideal for wearing in warmer temperatures, Ridge jeans fit from the first time they’re put on and ensure freedom of movement on and off the bike.

Lined with abrasion-resistant aramid fibre, with CE approved armour at the knee and hip, and seams that are either double- or triple-stitched, Ridge jeans are tough enough to be rated AA for protection and suitable for riding on the open road, as well as in town.

They come in a choice of classic Black or Blue and in an extensive range of sizes to accommodate most riders: 30”-42” waist for men and women’s sizes 8-22. The men’s jeans are also available in regular and short leg lengths.

Perfect for commuting, touring and leisure rides, Weise Ridge jeans retail at just £139.99 (including VAT).

