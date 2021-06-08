Ace Café Headlines London Dates For Experience Electric Tour

Fresh from a successful trip to Scotland for the opening leg of their ‘Experience Electric’ tour, Zero Motorcycles heads to London and the Home Counties later this month for leg two.

The tour is designed to give everyday motorcyclists the opportunity to sample an electric motorcycle for the first time by offering short, no obligation, demo rides on a number of models from Zero’s transformational range.

The six-day second leg kicks off at new Zero dealership Spark Motos in Surrey on Saturday 19th June, before heading to Rye House stadium in Hertfordshire and another new dealership in the form of Oakley Motorcycles in Maidstone. The roadshow then moves into the capital with a date at one of the brand’s longest established dealerships, Chelsea Motorcycles in West London, on Tuesday 22nd June, before heading to the iconic Ace Café on the North Circular on Wednesday 23rd June. Renowned London artist and Zero rider Dan Gold will also be making an appearance at the ‘Ace’, where he will be on hand to discuss first hand his adventures touring with a Zero SR/S and living with one on a day-to-day basis. The second leg concludes in the East Midlands, with a day at Pidcock Motorcycles in Nottingham on the 24th.

“I really enjoy the Experience Electric tour,” says Dale Robinson, Zero Motorcycles’ UK Country Manager. “We’ve been doing demo days for a few years now and seeing the smile on the faces of experienced motorcyclists when they get off a Zero for the first time never gets boring!

“We understand that electric vehicles are still very new, especially for motorcyclists, but as soon as you experience one for yourself you’ll get what they are all about. That’s what these days are designed for. We’ve had a great time up in Scotland and hopefully in leg two we will be able to offer an even bigger experience as Covid restrictions ease. I’m particularly looking forward to returning to the Ace Café, where we have had some great events in the past, and we will have a few surprises up our sleeve throughout the tour. There’s no hard sell on these days, just a chance to go for a free ride out on a technically innovative motorcycle and have a great story to tell down the pub. What’s not to like!”

Places are limited on each date so, in order to guarantee a slot, potential participants are encouraged to pre-book. Events, along with specific times, are listed on the Zero Motorcycles UK Facebook page and have a link to a booking form.

As well as the chance to sample an all-electric motorcycle for the first time, each date will have opportunities to win a free T-shirt and to discuss the realities of living with an electric motorcycle with Zero’s team of experts.

All dates are subject to change, especially in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and any changes will be communicated through Zero’s UK Facebook page. All test rides are subject to the rider holding a full motorcycle licence and providing their own protective equipment. Taster rides are all accompanied and last approximately 10 minutes.

Zero Motorcycles 2021 ‘Experience Electric’ Tour Dates

Zero Experience Electric Tour – second leg

19th June Spark Motos, Addlestone, Surrey 20th June Rye House Kart Raceway, Hertfordshire 21st June Oakley Motorcycles, Maidstone, Kent 22nd June Chelsea Motorcycles, London 23rd June Ace Café, North London 24th June Pidcocks, Nottingham

Zero Experience Electric Tour – third leg (provisional)

4th July Wheels Motorcycles, Peterborough 17th July Zenith Motorcycles, Ringwood 18th July London to Brighton EV Rally 19th July On The Wheel, Brighton 20th July Davant, Torquay 21st July Fowlers, Bristol 22nd July Motorcycles UK, Swindon 23rd -25th July Malle Mile, Lincolnshire

Zero Experience Electric Tour – fourth leg (provisional)

11th August Wheels Motorcycles, Leicester 12th August Streetbike, Halesowen 13th August Drop the Hammer, Manchester 14th August NYA Bikes, Ossett 15th August Squires Café, Sherburn

Zero Experience Electric Tour – fifth leg (provisional)

3rd/4th September MCN Festival with DTRA Electric Oval 16th September The Bikestop Café 17th September Cannon, Witham 18th September Wheels, Peterborough 19th September Copdock Show, Ipswich

