The pressure is off but the stakes remain high as Moto3™ get ready to end the season in style

After a dramatic finale to the Moto3™ race on the Algarve, the title is decided and the pressure is off as the paddock heads north for Valencia and the final showdown of the season. Newly-crowned Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) can now get the gloves off, and Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) has chance to end the season on a high with a win. But looking at track records, it could actually be Sergio García (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) calling the shots at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Garcia made a stunning return at the Algarve GP, bouncing back from his injury struggles to take his first ever pole position. He said he’s 100% fit and seemed it on Sunday, fighting for the podium throughout before getting caught up in the incident that also took down Foggia. Could he have taken on the Italian and Acosta on the final lap? We’ll never know, but we do know he’d likely try.

We’ve seen García grow into a fast, reliable frontrunner this season, with some well-judged aggression when needed, and now it’s time to take on his home track – where he took his first Grand Prix win, and where he was the rider to beat in the FIM CEV Repsol too… can he get back on the top step to round out the season in style?

Acosta and Foggia will definitely put up a fight, as will the likes of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) fresh from the podium. Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had a solid run to sixth despite a Long Lap too, and had Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) for company after a more under the radar weekend for the rookie – but another good haul of points. Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) will also want to atone for the crash that took down García and Foggia, and sign off from Moto3™ on a high ahead of his jump to the premier class.

The Championship is wrapped up but there’s plenty still at stake in the final round of the season, with the gloves now able to come off. Can Acosta take another win on his way to Moto2™? Will Foggia get straight back to his race leading ways? Or has García returned to ruin the party?

Find out on Sunday 14th November at 11:00 (GMT +1) as the class of 2021 saddle up together for the final time.

Moto3™ Championship top five:

1 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 259

2 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 213

3 Sergio Garcia – Valresa GASGAS Aspar – GASGAS – 168

4 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 156

5 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 155

