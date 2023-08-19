Acosta goes from gravel to glory with last dash pole

It was a pole position to remember for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the Championship leader stamped some authority on Moto2™, bouncing back from an early crash to grab pole position for KTM and Red Bull’s home race.

The Spaniard’s 1:34.040 was enough to deny previous Spielberg winner Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), with Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) alongside Ogura and Acosta on the front row as the Italian bagged P3 in Q2.

It was a plot twist early on as the favourite for pole, Acosta, hit the deck. After smashing the lap record in Practice 3, the Championship leader wasn’t going to let a small off affect his confidence. After getting his machine back to pitlane and heading back out onto the circuit, the Spaniard went straight to the top of the timesheets with no one able to better the untouchable pace of the #37.

Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) has been there or thereabouts all weekend and will head row 2 at the Austrian Grand Prix in P4. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) showed strong form in Practice but was unable to quite put the same together in Qualifying, and the Thai rider will start from 5th ahead of Silverstone winner Fermin Aldeguer (CAG SpeedUp) and second overall, Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team).

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 12:15 local time (GMT +2)!

