Pedro Acosta, David Muñoz, Daniel Holgado and David Alonso replicated their epic Race 1 finish in Sunday’s Race 2 at the Red Bull Ring. Again there was nothing in it between the KTM RC 250 Rs and this time the finish was even tighter with less than half a second covering the quartet.

So the all-Spanish podium was repeated and 16-year-old Acosta drew on his season of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup experience to hold the narrowest advantage over 5 newbies finishing behind him.

It was a huge lead group for much of the race, 3 seconds covering the top 16 even into the second half of the 17 laps. No one came close to breaking away, Acosta ran in the top handful the entire time and put in the perfect last lap.

Acosta gave it all

“The KTM was incredible both yesterday and today,” enthused Acosta. “It gave me so much confidence but it was still a very tough race again today. I couldn’t get away and I knew that it would be a fight on the last lap again.”

“I said to myself as I took the lead that I had to make the perfect lap under control. But you know in this level of racing nothing is completely under control. I had to push it to the maximum, push it 100% and I did that.”

“It is a great feeling to do the double here especially as the level of the Cup is so high this year.”

David Muñoz almost matched him again

“Again a great battle,” stated the 14-year-old. “We did everything to try and beat Pedro, perhaps we messed each other up a little on the last lap but we were trying so hard. The bike was good again, I just have to learn from this and do one better next weekend.”

Daniel Holgado looking for more

“I enjoyed that again, really great,” grinned the 15-year-old. “I don’t know if I can beat Pedro next weekend but I will try. I am going to think about everything to see what we can improve but it will not be easy, the bike is good and I was riding it as hard as I could.”

David Alonso 4th again

“I know I was 4th again but to me this was a better 4th than yesterday,” explained the 14-year-old Colombian. “I understood better what I was doing and I was at the front more. I think I learnt from both races and I can do a better job next weekend.”

Daniel Muñoz 5th from pole

“That was a very hard race,” admitted the 14-year-old Spaniard. “The riders in the pack are very aggressive, they are even sticking their elbows out down the straight to try and stop you passing.”