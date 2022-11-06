Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2 ensures the two riders take their spoils this season as Ogura and Lopez crash out and Arbolino completes the podium.

In a tense Moto2™ showdown in Valencia, Red Bull KTM Ajo ruled. Pedro Acosta came out on top to win the final race of the season and secure himself the title of Rookie of the Year, and teammate Augusto Fernandez shadowed him home to become the 2022 Moto2™ World Champion. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) crashed out of second place on Lap 8, after which Fernandez went full gas for an attack on the win but couldn’t quite overhaul Acosta. Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) led for much of the 25-lap race but would eventually complete the podium at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) took the early lead from pole position, ahead of Acosta, Arbolino, and Ogura, who started the weekend trying to overhaul a 9.5-point deficit in the Championship. Fernandez took up fifth initially but lost the spot when Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) made an aggressive move at Turn 5, and that was certainly not the only aggression in the opening stages.

Acosta passed Lopez as they started the second lap, but the pole-sitter dived straight back at him at Turn 2, making contact as he took both well wide. Lopez would be handed a conduct warning for that but the bigger implications were Arbolino assuming the lead and Ogura second place as Fernandez was fifth – meaning the latter led the Championship, as live, by just half a point.

The battle between Lopez and Acosta continued until the former ran well wide on Lap 4 at Turn 8 and dropped to fifth. He had no chance to recover when he ran wide again just three corners later and then crashed out of the race, putting Fernandez’s live lead over Ogura up to 2.5 points. But then Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) passed the Spaniard into Turn 1 on Lap 6.

At the end of that lap, however, Ogura barely stopped himself from clattering into leader Arbolino at Turn 14, and Beaubier was then on the floor and out of the race, giving Fernandez some breathing space again. The Championship leader trailed third-placed Acosta by about one full second on the road, and the 2021 Moto3™ Champ looked to do his teammate a favour as he tried to pass Ogura on Lap 8.

The Japanese rider was either able to re-pass immediately if not resist Acosta completely, until the knockout blow came moments later at Turn 8. Ogura suddenly crashed out and his hopes were dashed, meaning Fernandez was able to cruise to the chequered flag if he wanted to. But he didn’t, and neither did teammate Acosta. The number 51 overtook Arbolino for the lead into Turn 1 on Lap 12, and Fernandez followed not long after.

The new Champion pushed him to the flag but Acosta scored the third victory of his rookie intermediate class season, with Fernandez taking second and the crown. Arbolino completed the podium for some more good form after his Sepang win.

Aldeguer was next up, ahead of Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP), despite the latter having to serve a Long Lap Penalty late on for a clash with Mattia Pasini (RW Racing GP).

Senna Agius (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) finished an impressive ninth as injury replacement for Sam Lowes and Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) took a top 10 in his final Moto2™ race.

For Fernandez, the celebrations continue, but not for too long – he starts his new life as a MotoGP™ rider on Tuesday with the Valencia Test! For many it was a farewell and others a springboard, but now it’s on to winter testing and new adventures. Join us again for more next year at the season opener… in Portugal!

Moto2™ PODIUM

1 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 39’52.413

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +1.232

3 Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – Kalex – +10.163

PEDRO ACOSTA

“Good stuff! I just saw on the board, 0.2, 0.4, 0.6, 0.6… I thought f***, when is this guy going to top pushing?! But it makes me happy to finish the season with a win, since Mugello we haven’t made many mistakes except Thailand, but we have to be happy. We are fifth in the Championship after eight 0s, not bad! So we have to be happy.

“I just want to say as well, I’m going to miss Augusto in the box. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. I’m very happy for him, but I did want to beat him!”

AI OGURA

“Firstly, it’s a shame how I finished the season. It’s not the way we wanted. In the situation I had, victory was the only way to get the title. I went for it and unfortunately I crashed. I was trying, we were trying until the end. It was a nice season. Some victories and a lot of podiums and we are proud of ourselves and next season we will try again!”

