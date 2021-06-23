The Championship leader was back with a bang last time out, but Assen is a different challenge…

After a stunning start to the season for rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the Spaniard then spent a few races taking home some good points but not really seeming able to challenge for the win. He brought that run to a convincing end in Germany, however, returning to the top step in style to take the momentum back from closest challenger Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team). So can he keep it rolling?

If he can, it’ll likely be through another tactical coup. The final chicane at Assen stages some amazing showdowns throughout the classes, but in Moto3™ it can shuffle the podium in one change of direction. Planning that out can be key… and Acosta said one of the things he’s learned and put into practice in Germany is that last lap battle.

Assen is also a track where many of those on Acosta’s tail have a little more experience – not that it made too much difference at the Sachsenring – but for Garcia he’s only raced there once, so he’ll be pushing to come out swinging and get reacquainted. The more veteran crew of Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3), Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), teammate John McPhee, Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team), meanwhile, will be gunning to get back nearer the front after some misadventures for most in Germany, and they do know Assen pretty well: McPhee, Migno and Fenati all have podiums at the track, and Antonelli is the only rider in the field to have qualified on pole there.

The likes of Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) will arrive high on confidence from the podium too, and Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) will know he was almost there in Germany before that penalty, despite having never ridden the Sachsenring before, at all. Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was in the front group again too. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back although he remains up there in the standings, and Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) needs a little luck to convert his pace into points.

Four and a half kilometres of a truly classic venue, all leading up to that final chicane. What does Moto3™ have in store before summer break? We’ll find out on Sunday at 11:00 (GMT +2) as the lights go out for the Motul TT Assen.

Moto3™ Championship top five:

1 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 145

2 Sergio Garcia – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team – GASGAS – 90

3 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 72

4 Niccolo Antonelli – Avtintia Esponsorama Moto3 – KTM – 65

5 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 64

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

