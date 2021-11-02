Take two for Acosta sees the scales swing in his favour, but it won’t be over till it’s over – and Foggia won’t go down without a fight

The Emilia-Romagna GP was a nail-biter for Moto3™. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had his first shot at the crown and rival Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) started down in 14th, then even dropping a few more places on Lap 1. But the Italian dug deep despite the pressure, keeping his head to take victory – his third on home soil this season and second at Misano – and keep the battle raging on to the rollercoaster. There could hardly be a better place to stage another showdown either, as the paddock’s first visit to the venue this season saw the fight for the win boil down to a duel: Acosta vs Foggia.

Then, it was the Spaniard’s second win and third podium in his first three Moto3™ races, but now there’s a little more on the line as he arrives 21 points clear in a bid to become the first rookie lightweight class Champion since Loris Capirossi in 1990. And unlike Misano, where Acosta depended on Foggia’s result to be able to secure the crown, Portimão offers the Spaniard a simple equation: win the race, win the Championship. There are other combinations too of course, but a victory for Acosta in one guarantees a victory in the other regardless. Otherwise, the magic number is 26 for the rookie sensation… so just five more than Foggia.

The fact the two already duelled at the track only adds to the spectacle, and we know already there will be a spectacle. We also know, however, that there will likely be a group fight at the front for at least some of the race. Last time on the Algarve it was polesitter Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) completing the podium as he fought off the rest of the freight train, which included compatriots Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took fourth as part of his pre-injury early season run of form he’s getting back to, and Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was fast throughout the weekend before crashing in the race but still rejoining to take ninth place. He also arrives fresh from second place at Misano.

Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is also expected to be back, and his rookie teammate Izan Guevara was fast once again at Misano. Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) will want more after having a pitlane start in the Portuguese GP, too now taking on two final chances to score big in Moto3™ ahead of his move to the premier class, and teammate John McPhee will hope for a smoother weekend after suffering with illness at Emilia-Romagna.

Acosta vs Foggia has been the duel for the Championship for a few races now, and the Algarve GP could be the final showdown for the crown. Can Acosta wrap it up on the second time of asking? Or will Foggia find one final stand to take it down to Valencia? Find out at the slightly later local time of 11:20, and we’ll be racing in GMT.

Moto3™ Championship top five:

1 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 234

2 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 213

3 Sergio Garcia – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar – GASGAS – 168

4 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 155

5 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 147

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here