With the ST610 Seatlock GIVI saddle bag, riders can expand the load capacity of their motorcycle in the blink of an eye.

As a general rule, load capacity is the “Achilles heel” of a motorcycles when compared to scooters or trail or touring models, which boast spacious cases in which to carry everything a rider might need. That is, up until now: GIVI, the Italian company specialising in the development and manufacture of motorcycle accessories, has once again found a solution to an important aspect of the riding experience, providing new and functional solutions for the transport of small objects with its removable ST610 Seatlock saddle bag. It is an accessory which can also be combined with other tank bags, cases or top box.

The 10-litre capacity GIVI ST610 Seatlock bag is a thermoformed bag equipped with the comfortable SEATLOCK system, which allows for assembly and disassembly in an instant. Acting as a practical glove compartment due to its dimensions, it can be combined with the use of a tank bag to expand the load capacity for all of a rider’s essential items.

This product has been manufactured in high resistance 1200D PVC polyester with PU (synthetic leather) inserts and thermoformed EVA, coated with anti-scratch PU. The outer material has high resistance to UV rays, and all of these qualities protect the content of the bag and increase its durability and resistance.

Its most outstanding virtue is its ease of instant assembly and disassembly, but there is another series of details that catch the eye: Handles compatible with the closing mechanism by means of a security padlock (not included) or the elastic straps present on the lid, the function of which is to allow a small additional load such as gloves or a waterproof suit be attached when they are required very close to hand. In addition, the load capacity is expandablethanks to the extension of the outer area, it has a waterproof cover, and the ergonomic handle and adjustable strapmean it can be carried as a shoulder bag. An excellent finish uses reflective prints and inserts for greater visibility, reinforcing the important aspect as of safety.The bag is designed to be placed on the passenger seat area, or the rider’s seat itself. It is attached using the Seatlock S430 universal base (which must be installed first), and is especially recommended for both sports and naked models -although it can also be used to complement any motorcycle without a suitcase or top case.

The GIVI S430 SEATLOCK on which the bag is mounted is a universal base for a TANKLOCK or TANKLOCKED bag in the passenger seat. It is characterised by a design that is immediately reminiscent of the more ‘sporty’ sector. It is equipped with the TANKLOCK quick fixing system, which has been designed to allow for universal adaptation to any model of motorcycle, with assembly and disassembly times of less than 5 minutes -without using tools.

It is made up of a scratch-resistant and non-slip rubber base, with a simple and fast attachment system with adjustable straps. For those who never ride solo, there is the possibility of attaching to the GIVI aluminum M8A, M8B, M9A and M9B racks. It is not compatible with TANKLOCK and TANKLOCKED bag models with curved undersides.

This bag provides an intelligent alternative to a typical tank bag, or can act as a perfect complement to it to expand load capacity without resorting to a small top case or textile suitcases. The GIVI ST610 Seatlock bag is available from £84.58 + VAT retail, with the GIVI S430 base retailing from £19.58 + VAT retail..

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

