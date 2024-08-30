High quality, CNC-milled aluminium brake and gear levers, with fully adjustable pegs.

Fine-tune comfort and control with SW-Motech Adjustable Brake and Gear Levers – a neat solution to the often overlooked problem of poorly positioned pegs.

Adjustment on most motorcycle brake and gear levers is limited to rotating up or down, resulting in riders having to alter foot, leg and body position to suit them. This creates painful tension in the feet and legs – particularly when ‘covering’ levers – and makes it more difficult to operate controls precisely.

SW-Motech Adjustable Levers can be set up to suit the rider’s foot position precisely. Both the Gear and Brake Lever feature adjustable toe pegs, which can be moved forward and backwards by 50mm, enabling the rider to position them in the perfect spot.

The adjustment is stepless, so they can be fine-tuned to fit most foot sizes. It’s also simple – just loosen the retaining allen bolt, slide to the desired position then re-tighten – so they can be moved to suit different riding boots, or even a different rider, in minutes.

Finished to a much higher standard than OE levers, they’re milled from aluminium alloy, with a HART-COAT® finish to help prevent scratching and damage from footwear. A specialised electrolytic treatment for aluminium, HART-COAT® is thicker and provides increased wear resistance compared to conventional anodized finishes.

The gear lever toe peg is sprung, to stop it breaking during a low speed fall or drop. Precision knurling on the generously-sized brake peg offers a reassuringly firm grip for riding boot soles, even during wet weather.

Levers are model specific, so fit perfectly without any need for modifications, and each one is supplied with high quality fittings and full instructions. They can be combined with SW-Motech Evo Footrests, which can be adjusted to 36 different positions, for a fully bespoke set-up.

An Adjustable Lever set for the Honda CB750 Hornet (for example) retails at £130 for the Gear Lever and £121.99 for the Brake side, including VAT. Fitments are available for most popular street, touring and dual-sport machines, with new models being added all the time.

For full spec and a fitment list, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk