Adrián Huertas will stay with MTM Kawasaki for the 2022 season. The Supersport 300 world champion will make the move with the team to the World Supersport category, where he will race with a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

Adrián Huertas had a great first season with MTM Kawasaki. The 18-year-old rider from Spain managed to win six World Supersport 300 races, which laid the foundation for his first world title. For MTM Kawasaki this marked the team’s second consecutive world title in the class. MTM Kawasaki will continue to compete with a team in World Supersport 300 during the 2022 season. But MTM Kawasaki will also make his debut with Huertas in the World Supersport (600) category.

Adrián Huertas: “I am very happy to announce that I will continue with the MTM team and Kawasaki in 2022. We had a very successful season together and I am looking forward to continuing it. It is a new challenge and I want to thank team manager Ludo for this opportunity. We will grow together to World Supersport and it is very cool that I can make this step to a new class in the WorldSBK paddock. I will continue to work very hard, just like last season. We will go for it with MTM Kawasaki to score the best possible results in 2022!”

Team manager Ludo Van der Veken: “I am very happy that we can make this step to World Supersport with Adrián and the support of Kawasaki. Adrián made huge progress with us last season, which resulted in winning the Supersport 300 world title. He is a fighter at the track, but it’s also a pleasure to work with him. I expect that he will be a fast rider as well on the Kawasaki ZX-6R in World Supersport in the near future. I’m really looking forward to make this step to the bigger class together. The team’s focus will also stay at the World Supersport 300, where we want to continue our successes!”

