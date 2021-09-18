Advantage Fenati: The Number 55 Fires Back For Third Pole Of The Season

The Husqvarna rider leads an Italian 1-2-3-4 at Misano, with Foggia and Antonelli joining him on the front row

Before summer break, Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) hadn’t had a pole position since 2017. Now, he’s had three! The Italian put in a stunner on home turf to top qualifying at the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini by two and a half tenths, now in the perfect position to bounce back from some bad luck last time out. He’s joined by Aragon winner and key rival Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) in second, with Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) forced to settle for third by just 0.007.

Q1

Carlos Tatay (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3) took the bull by the horns in Q1 to move through with three tenths in hand, followed by Matteo Bertelle despite a crash for the wildcard runner. The Bardahl VR46 Riders Academy rider has been impressive all weekend and kept that rolling as he moved through to Q2. There, he and Tatay were joined by Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) and Ryusei Yamanaka (CarXpert PrüstelGP).

One of last year’s Misano winners, John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing), was the first to lose out – the Brit crashing at Turn 10 and ending the session P5. Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), another rider who’s been on the top step at the track, also suffered a crash and the Japanese rider will have an even bigger mountain to climb on race day as he didn’t get a lap on the board.

Q2

Foggia kept his form rolling as the Leopard rider took to the top on provisional pole, laying down the gauntlet early and turning the tables on Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), who beat him to the top in FP3. And there he stayed until right at the end of the session, with Fenati then pulling the pin and pulling out a quarter of a second to take over on pole. The number 55 has won at Misano more than once and will be pushing to do so again from pole.

Foggia nevertheless takes a front row and so does compatriot Antonelli as the number 23 slotted into third, denying Migno a front row start but making it and Italian 1-2-3-4.

The Grid

Fenati heads the field from Foggia and Antonelli, with the three likely to push for a breakaway and Migno, at the head of the second row, looking to go with them. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took fifth and was only 0.012 off Migno too, finding some good form. Then there’s a slightly bigger gap back to Xavier Artigas (Leopard Racing), with the number 43 bouncing back from Aragon to take top rookie honours on the grid.

Rossi shot forward to line up P7 ahead of Elia Bartolini as the Italian and Sammarinese contingent swarm the grid, with Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) shuffled down to ninth, just 0.009 off the wildcard ahead. Tatay completed the top ten, making good on his move through rom Q1.

Acosta’s closest challenger, Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), starts P12.

It’s advantage Fenati and Foggia so far on home turf, but will that remain true as the lights go out on the Riviera di Rimini? Find out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday as Moto3™ do battle!

Moto3™ top three

1 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 1’41.756

2 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – +0.257

3 Niccolo Antonelli – Avintia VR46 Academy – Honda – +0.264

Romano Fenati: “I’m happy about today, yesterday and this morning we had big problems with the front of the bike, but the bike was incredible in qualifying. It was important to get on the front row, because here in Moto3 the race is unbelievable. It’s important to start in front and try to push from the beginning. I’m ready for tomorrow.”

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here