Equipped as standard with many of the features seen on the popular SE model, the new for 2021 Versys 1000 S may very well be “the best of both worlds” for many riders seeking 1000cc adventure style luxury with a traditional chassis layout. The Versys 1000 SE also receives an update for 2021, taking rider comfort to the next level with the addition of Showa Skyhook technology.

Available in two further Edition models in the UK, the Versys S becomes a three machine line with a Standard model plus Tourer and Grand Tourer editions; each option being fitted with a gradually increasing number of touring items from panniers, handguards and a tank pad for the Tourer model. The ultimate spec is a comprehensive long-distance package for the Grand Tourer offering the most luggage space thanks to the addition of a 47l top case complementing the clean mount panniers with one key fitting every lock on the machine.

Equipped with manually adjustable Showa 43mm inverted front forks with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, the rear horizontal back-link suspension features a gas-charged Showa shock absorber with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability.

Featuring an iconic Kawasaki sporting yet flexible four-cylinder across the frame motor at its heart, the adventure focused 1,043 cm3 Versys 1000 S benefits from electronic throttle valves which allow the adoption of electronic cruise control while Kawasaki’s IMU linked cornering management function forms part of a comprehensive electronic rider aid and handling package.

The suite of electronic rider aids also includes KTRC traction control as well as selectable engine power modes to suit conditions and rider preference. The Versys 1000 S also comes as standard with integrated rider modes allowing the selection of three modes which automatically combine the most appropriate traction control and power settings for sport, road, rain plus a rider (manual) mode.

Practically speaking, the S ergonomic package is well thought through with a large adjustable height screen for protection from the elements and a seating arrangement that offers hour after hour comfort for rider and passenger alike. Additionally the Versys 1000 S can also be fitted with the accessory Low Seat (20 mm height reduction) which facilitates an easy reach to the ground.

Bringing the comfortable long travel suspension equipped machine to a halt, KIBS intelligent anti-lock brakes rely on powerful radial mount mono-block front brake calipers while LED headlamps ensure that the route ahead is clearly defined. In fact the Versys 1000 S is equipped with LED lighting throughout from main lighting to indicators, rear brake light and even licence plate illumination.

Additionally, a TFT meter panel and LED cornering lights form part of the specification along with a Kawasaki quick shifter for fast and seamless changes up and down the gearbox. This is allied to an assist and slipper clutch with a lighter handlebar lever action than the majority of its competitors.

The Kawasaki Rideology App delivers Smartphone connectivity to the Versys 1000 S meaning owners can “pair” with their bike via a Bluetooth connection and see riding logs and other machine specific information such as service and oil change intervals.

For 2021 the Versys 1000 S is also equipped with Kawasaki’s Highly Durable paint which, via a “trampoline effect” of still semi-liquid molecules within the coating, can change the appearance of light scuffs back to standard looking paintwork using a high-tech recovery process.

Touring focus on the Versys 1000 S is ably handled with clever additions such as a dash-mounted 12V power source for powering not just satellite navigation systems but a host of other power-hungry essential items. Additionally the standard fitment of grip heaters, hand guards and a large height adjustable screen ensures total comfort – whatever the conditions. The Versys S story continues – now it’s time to add your own chapter.

Colours for 2021 will be:

> Emerald Blazed Green / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black

> Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black

EDITIONS Details:

> Tourer spec – 56l Panniers, Pannier inner bags, Tank Pad

> Grand Tourer spec – 56l Panniers, Pannier inner bags, 47l Top Case, Top Case inner bag, Tank Pad, Fog lights, GPS Bracket, Frame Sliders



Versys 1000 SE upgrade

In addition to the new Kawasaki Versys 1000 S, the brand is also updating the popular Versys 1000 SE for 2021, taking rider comfort and suspension feedback to the next level with the addition of Showa Skyhook.

The Skyhook concept imagines a hook supporting the motorcycle’s sprung weight and modulates the suspension’s damping force to allow the wheels to track the dips and bumps encountered while maintaining the motorcycle’s vertical position with minimal disturbance.

Showa’s Skyhook software, which has been carefully fine-tuned by Kawasaki engineers, ensures the Versys 1000’s sporty riding character has been preserved, delivering a smoother ride as it continually adapts to the road surface in real time. Road holding ability is excellent, pitching (especially when riding with passenger) is reduced while steering remains light when riding on the highway and the bike feels more stable when riding in the rain.

Colours for 2021 will be:

> Emerald Blazed Green / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black

> Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black

Now, for 2021, when Versys riders hear Adventure Calling they will be able to respond with the most technically advanced and luxurious Versys ever.

These two models will be the only variants of the Versys 1000 available in the UK in 2021, with the all-new Versys 1000 S arriving in dealers this December retailing at £12,999, whilst the upgraded Versys 1000 SE will cost £14,899 and will be in dealers from February. The Editions will be priced:

> Versys 1000 S Tourer – £13,799

> Versys 1000 S Grand Tourer – £14,699

> Versys 1000 SE Tourer – £15,699

> Versys 1000 SE Grand Tourer – £16,599

For more information on Kawasaki Motorcycles UK visit kawasaki.co.uk/en/products

