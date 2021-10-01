Adventure Calls For The 2022 Versys 1000 Range

Kawasaki’s any road Versys 1000 has successfully established a place for itself in the hearts of numerous riders in the past few years, and that success story looks set to continue in 2022 as Adventure Calls once more.

Appealing to truly ambitious riders who want to explore beyond the comfort and endurance limits of most machines, the Versys will be available in three versions for 2022. The SE model is the leader of the family featuring an enviable specification that includes a wide range of electronic rider aids and technical features as well as offering electronically damped front and rear suspension as standard. Featuring Showa’s advanced Skyhook suspension technology, the attitude of the SE is focussed on the machine staying in the same relative position as the road surface undulates with the suspension action absorbing the movement via constant adjustment thanks to its super-fast reaction speed.

As range partner, the SE is complemented by an S model that continues into 2022 offering the same rider aids as the SE yet relying on a more traditional non-electronically damped suspension set up. The list of rider aids that both machines feature is extensive including electronic cruise control, an IMU enhanced control package, traction control, power mode selection, integrated riding modes, an up/down quick shifter and an integrated ABS braking system.

From a chassis point of view, the S and SE also have full LED lighting including cornering lights, TFT meter panels with Bluetooth connectivity to the riders’ smartphone via the Kawasaki Rideology App and the convenience of a large windscreen and protective hand guards. Available with colour coded clean mount panniers plus a top case as accessory items, both the S and SE models will be available in a variety of Editions in 2022 ranging from Tourer to Grand Tourer.

Finally, completing the trio of Versys 1000 models available for the new season is a standard or “entry-level” version giving riders on a more limited budget an opportunity to discover why so many thousands of owners have such an affinity with the Versys concept.

Offering the same base specification as both S and SE models in terms of the engine and chassis, but without such items as cornering lights, TFT meter panel, integrated riding modes and highly durable paint of its siblings (or the SE electronically damped suspension), the standard machine does however offer the accessory option to add an up/down quick shifter, large windscreen, heated grips and hand guards plus the accessory pannier and top case luggage options common to the other machines in the 2022 Versys 1000 range. Standard, S and SE, for 2022 there truly is a Versys 1000 for every budget and every rider.

Available from the end of January 2022, the colours and prices for all three editions will be:

Versys:

Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black (Standard £10,399, Tourer £11,199, Grand Tourer £12,099)

Versys S

Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Spark Black (Standard £13,099, Tourer £13,899, Grand Tourer £14,999)

Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black (Standard £13,099, Tourer £13,899, Grand Tourer £14,999)

Versys SE:

Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Spark Black (Standard £14,999, Tourer £15,799, Grand Tourer £16,699)

Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black (Standard £14,999, Tourer £15,799, Grand Tourer £16,699)

FEATURE Versys

1000 Versys

1000 S Versys

1000 SE Electronic Throttle Valves ✓ ✓ ✓ Electronic Cruise Control ✓ ✓ ✓ KCMF (IMU-enhanced electronics package) ✓ ✓ ✓ KTRC ✓ ✓ Linked ✓ Linked Power Mode selection ✓ ✓ Linked ✓ Linked Assist & Slipper Clutch ✓ ✓ ✓ KQS (dual-direction) A ✓ ✓ KIBS ✓ ✓ ✓ KECS – – ✓ Linked

(Skyhook) Integrated Riding Modes

(links KTRC, Power, KECS) – ✓ ✓ LED Cornering Lights – ✓ ✓ TFT colour instrumentation

with smartphone connectivity – ✓ ✓ Large windscreen A ✓ ✓ Grip heaters A ✓* ✓* Hand covers A ✓ ✓ Highly Durable (Matte) Paint – ✓ ✓

*Grip heaters standard or accessory, depending on market

A= Accessory

