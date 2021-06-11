Adventure-ready With Mesh Apparel By T.ur

With summer weather just around the corner, adventure is calling! Be it on or off-road, prepare for your next summer ride with the CE-approved adventuring kit from T.ur.

J-FOUR

Taking inspiration from rally legends with a technical edge like the rest of the T.ur line-up, the J-FOUR jacket has been specifically designed for riding in hot weather with the addition of aptly located mesh panels for maximum breathability.

CE-Class AA approved in accordance with directive PR-EN17092, the main jacket is made with an extremely tough, hard mesh outer shell which not only guarantees ventilation but also high levels of protection. The fabric parts of the jacket are constructed with Oxford 600 CORDURA® on the outer sleeves and shoulder – the areas at greatest risk from impact – and lighter Oxford 300 polyamide on the pelvis and sides for comfort and wearability.

T.ur was one of the first brands to feature the new breathable D3O® LP2 PRO protectors in its product line-up, and the J-FOUR is no exception with the protectors included as standard on the shoulders and elbows, plus an Aero 3D pocket on the back to house the D3O® VIPER PRO CE-protector.

Featuring a modular two-layer protection system with an outer main jacket plus an inner thermal jacket to fight off any chills, the J-FOUR jacket from T.ur can be worn in complete comfort all day long in the sunshine and when the temperature drops at dawn and dusk. The thermal inner layer is both waterproof and windproof, constructed with a light fabric that features a hexagonal texture pile to channel and hold the heat, whilst the polyester micro-mesh layer protects the technical membrane.

Finished to a high standard, the J-FOUR jacket has sturdy YKK® zippers throughout its design, as well as soft neoprene edges for rider comfort, adjusters on the bicep, forearm, wrist, waist and neck, plus a host of pockets inside and outside – including one watertight and one quick-access outer cargo pocket.

Available in Dark Blue/Red, Light Grey/Red, Black/Red and Sand/Green, in sizes S-4XL (up to 5XL in black colour option), with RRP £249.99.



HYDRA-SUPPORT SYSTEM

Designed to fit seamlessly with the T.ur jacket range is the T.ur HYDRA-SUPPORT SYSTEM consisting of a two-litre TPU water bag and an elastic back belt.

The J-FOUR jacket has a double inner pocket on the back; one to house the back protector and one to house the water bag; there’s an expansion flap for when the water bag is full and it is secured using a Velcro fastening. On the left shoulder of the jacket is an elastic pass-through point where the water bag pipe can be fed through and there’s also a lockable mouthpiece. The bag itself has a wide sliding opening for easy fill-up access, and it’s made without BPA/PVC.

The back belt is adjusted with Velcro and fits into the T.ur jacket via specially-placed feed-through points, providing extra support on long rides and discharging the weight of the jacket where needed.

The HYDRA-SUPPORT SYSTEM is sold separately and has RRP £34.99.

P-FOUR

Made to match the J-FOUR jacket, the P-FOUR trousers are made with the same two-level protection system with inner thermal trousers and outer main trousers made with extremely tough, water-repellent fabrics, combining comfort with protection.

Like the jacket, the P-FOUR trousers feature D3O® CE-Level 2 LP2 PRO protectors as standard on the knees, with pockets for optional hip armour. There are elasticised inserts on the pelvis and above the knees to promote a comfortable ride as well as four-way stretch polyamide fabric on the back of the knee and crotch to facilitate movement. At the bottom of the leg, there are maximum-extension, minimum-space flaps for wearing the trousers either over or under the boots, paired with Velcro adjusters.

Available in Dark Blue or Black, in sizes S-4XL, with RRP £199.99.

For more information, please visit www.t-ur.com; [email protected]

T.ur is a motorcycle clothing and accessory brand developed to accompany the most demanding motorcyclist on their journeys and adventures on two wheels. Born from the twenty-year experience of Tucano Urbano, T.ur makes highly specialised products available to travellers, which stand out for their high quality, thermal and ergonomic comfort and CE certified protection. T.ur, thanks to its distinctive sophisticated style, makes a name for itself on the motorcycle scene with a unique design.

