The Championship leader was fastest in both Free Practice sessions whilst title contender Baldassarri was seventh.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Aegerter was fastest in both sessions setting a best time of 1’44.507s in the afternoon session as he was able to improve his FP1 time by 1.302s.

He set a new all-time lap record at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“It’s really nice to come back in Barcelona where I stay a long time in the winter. I raced there before in 125cc and Moto2™. I think last year we had the first official test here so we had some small data, but the base setup work works very well and this morning we could start with a very strong pace. Also, we don’t know exactly what the weather will be this weekend, so we tried to be ready for Saturday and Sunday. P1 this morning, and quiet impressive laps this afternoon. I saw when I came in, I had a one-second gap to second place and I think this is quite big in WorldSSP. With the WorldSSP bike I haven’t raced here yet, but I think we’re ready. The team did a great job and the package is perfect, so is my physical conditions. I didn’t expect to be that fast but for sure the other guys will be in my lap time.”

Aegerter’s title rival Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was second at the end of Friday. The Italian wasn’t able to improve his morning time in FP2 and was 1.005s behind Aegerter. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) finished third in the combined results. He set his fastest time of 1’45.522s in the afternoon session.

Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was fourth overall 1.157s behind Aegerter, whilst he finished third in both sessions. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was fifth, whilst Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) was sixth in the combined classification.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’44.507s

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +1.005s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +1.015s

4. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +1.157s

5. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +1.162s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +1.297s

