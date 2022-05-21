Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Despite a challenging start, the reigning WorldSSP Champion took the win ahead of Baldassari and Bulega.

Race 1 highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

The reigning WorldSSP Champion claimed his fourth consecutive win.

Aegerter finished 3.029s ahead of Baldassari.

Aegerter extends his Championship lead to 35 points over Baldassari.

“Perfect start of the weekend with pole position this morning. In the race, I did not have the best start, but I did not want to over push and then I took the lead again. One rider crashed behind me so it immediately created a gap. It was not so easy to keep this 3-second gap because I did not know how much I needed to push or not and the concentration was not so easy. In the end we managed the gap, it was a lonely rider but the most important is the 25 points for the Championship.”

P2 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team)

Starting from seven on the grid, Baldassari managed to take second place in Race 1.

Baldassari stands in second place in the Championship standings with four podium places claimed in 2022 so far.

“It was a good race. In the end, I could come back because I started bad as I was behind. In the end, I found a very good rhythm. We did a step up with the team after practice and we had a good package maybe to try to not let Domi escape. I was behind when a rider crashed and his bike was on the middle of the track and Domi took a good advantage and started to push. I had to pass Bulega and Oncu. In the end, second position is not so bad!”

P3 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Having dropped positions after leading in the early stages of the race, Bulega was able to claim back a podium finish by taking third from Oncu on the last lap.

The Italian Rookie finished 1.501s behind Baldassari.

“I’m happy with this result. It’s my first time here, and as well for the team. So we did a really great job and my bike was working well. Still third … we want more, we want to be more at the front. I passed Oncu on the last lap, on the first corner and in the end it’s a podium, it’s a good result. We will try to find something more for tomorrow.”

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Ducati) was fifth in Race 1 as finishing ahead of Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) as the Italian claimed his best result of 2022 and his equal-best in his WorldSSP career. Glenn Van Straalen (EAB Racing) suffered a crash at Turn 9 and dropped down the order. He battled back to claim seventh place after losing 13 seconds with the crash.

To note:

Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) did not take part in the race after he suffered a technical issue on the sighting lap, with the Italian rookie unable to take his place on the starting grid.

Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) had been running inside the top ten but a crash at Turn 4 on Lap 10 forced the Finn out of the race.

WorldSSP resumes on Sunday from 9:25 (Local Time) followed by Race 2 at 12:30.

WorldSSP Results Race 1

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +3.029s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +4.530s

4. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +4.865s

5. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +7.575s

6. Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +16.525s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 3)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (120 points)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) Yamaha (85 points)

3. Nicolo Bulega (ITA) Ducati (72 points)

WorldSSP Results Tissot Superpole

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’39.046s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.838s

3. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) +0.906s

