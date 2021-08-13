Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) topped the timesheets on Day 1 for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup in Austria, the Swiss rider taking over on top late on as he looks to hit back in the standings following a crash in Assen. Rookie Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) was deposed by just 0.010, with Eric Granado (ONE Energy Racing) third on Friday.

FP1

Granado started the day on top, but it wasn’t by much as 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE) ended FP1 within 0.080 of the Brazilian. Aegerter was third by another tiny margin, the Swiss rider 0.067 off Ferrari.

There was a bigger gap back to Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama) in fourth, with Aldeguer completing the top five on first contact.

The drama in the session came from points leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE), with the Italian suffering a crash at Turn 3, but rider ok and back to pitlane. It did leave him down in 11th on the timesheets, however. Kevin Zannoni (LCR E-Team) suffered a technical problem that affected his running.

FP2

In the afternoon, Aldeguer was fastest before a late lunge from Aegerter, the Swiss rider just pinching it in the latter stages. Granado kept his consistent presence at the top to slot into third, with Ferrari just 0.022 further back in fourth – a good sign given the nature of the Red Bull Ring and after the Italian said improving in braking was his key area of focus.

Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) completed the top five by less than a tenth, ahead of a slightly bigger gap back to Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) in sixth.

There were no incidents in FP2, and no rain either as the electric field got two fully dry sessions.

Combined timesheets

FP2 saw everyone improve, so Aegerter leads Aldeguer leads Granado in the top three, ahead of Ferrari, Tulovic and Pons.

Reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (HP Pons 40) had a tougher day as he finished both sessions in seventh, but not as tough as Zaccone as he remained down the order somewhat in tenth place.

Cardelus and Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) slotted into P8 and P9.

That’s it from Friday, with Saturday morning giving the field an early run out at 8:15 (GMT +2) for FP3. Then it’s time for E-Pole from 16:10 (GMT +2) so make sure to tune in as the grid gets decided!

MotoE™ fastest on Friday

1 Dominique Aegerter – Dynavolt Intact GP – Energica – 1:35.697

2 Fermin Aldeguer – Openbank Aspar Team – Energica – +0.010

3 Eric Granado – One Energy Racing – Energica – +0.190

