Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Swiss rider denied De Rosa with last-lap overtake, Baldassarri ninth.

Race 1 highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Team)

Running in third place throughout the second half of the race, Aegerter took advantage of Caricasulo running wide to catch up with De Rosa on Lap 17 of 19 to then take the lead on the final lap.

He extended his Championship lead to 63 points to Baldassarri ahead of Race 2.

“I think you cannot expect a much better Saturday. We took pole position, new lap record, my seventh pole position of the season and my 14th race win of the season. We achieved our goal to extend the Championship lead. The race wasn’t so easy because we have big battle with different manufacturers, a little bit similar to Portimao. They ride just differently in the corner because they have a different engine, and there was some great battle. Then I lost De Rosa and Caricasulo a little bit but in the end Caricasulo made a small mistake so I could overtake and close the gap to De Rosa. In the last lap, out of the slipstream I could overtake him. For sure, a bit thanks to my team to give me a perfect bike. I hope tomorrow we can make a great race again!”

P2 – Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP)

Despite leading most of the race, De Rosa couldn’t challenge Aegerter after his last-lap overtake.

He finished 0.292s behind Aegerter and was the lead Ducati rider.

“I’m really happy for this podium. In the race, when I passed Caricasulo I did my best lap. I stayed focus, tried to not make any mistake. But in the end, I need to be able to be faster in the last lap. I tried to push for the win in the middle of the race but in the end, I lost a bit the grip. But overall, I’m happy because since the last two races, I believe more in the bike, in myself and the team. Also, the team works well. It’s nice. Now, we remain focused for tomorrow.”

P3 – Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing)

A mistake with three laps to go prevented Caricasulo to fight for the win, with the Italian rider taking third position in Race 1 for his first podium in Argentina.

He crossed the finish line 2.497s behind Aegerter.

“For me it’s important to be on the podium here because it’s been a long time since I was there, and it was always difficult for me. This year, we started in the good way. We were fast yesterday and today we were on the front row. Then in the race I had a good pace. The race was very tight because De Rosa made a very pace. In the end, I was in difficulty in my rear tyre and a little bit with the sprocket. Without the mistake, I was in the group, and anything could have happened. But a podium is always a podium so I’m very happy, but we have to work a little bit to improve to bike to try to win.”

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Pucetti Racing) was unable to stay with the leading trio and finished just outside the podium, 6.983s behind the winner. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was fifth finishing 2.257s behind the Turkish rider. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) completed Race 1 top six. He finished 11.945s behind Aegerter.

To note:

Title contender Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) finished ninth in his first WorldSSP race in Argentina, with the results of Race 1 putting him 63 points down on Aegerter in the standings.

Rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was 11th and around 1.5s down on the top ten as he finished outside the top ten for the first time in four races that he’s finished.

WorldSSP resumes on Sunday from 10:25 (Local Time) with the Warm-Up followed by Race 2 at 13:30.

WorldSSP Results Race 1

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

2. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.292s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +2.497s

4. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +6.983s

5. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +9.240s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +11.945s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 10)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (399 points)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) Yamaha (336 points)

3. Can Oncu (TUR) Kawasaki (207 points)

WorldSSP Results Tissot Superpole

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’41.181s

2. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.155s

3. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) 0.181s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security