Aegerter Fastest As Motoe Gets Back On Track At Jerez

Energica bring a new battery for 2022 as the opening day of testing in Jerez ends with the Swiss rider on top

Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) has ended the first day of the Official FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup Test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto top of the timesheets thanks to a 1:48.634, opening a gap at the top. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) was second fastest as he changes team, the Brazilian’s best time a 1:48.925, with inaugural Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) third quickest out the blocks.

Day 1 consisted of three sessions, the first of which was 15 minutes long and the latter two 20 minutes each. One big headline saw the riders and teams get to grips with Energica’s new battery for the 2022 season, with lower weight a key aim of the evolution.

Behind the top three, Xavi Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) and 2020 and 2021 Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) were the riders completing the fastest five runners on Monday, but there are still two more days of track action ahead in Andalucia.

It was a warm welcome back to MotoE™ action for Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team), his teammate Niccolo Canepa and Hector Garzo (Tech3 E-Racing) too, the trio all returning to the fold after at least a year away from the electric class.

The only rider from the 2022 line-up that was absent was sophomore Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) after the Spaniard had to undergo surgery due to appendicitis.

Make sure to stay up to date with highlights and interviews on motogp.com throughout the three days of testing in Jerez!

DAY 1: TOP THREE

1 Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) – Energica – 1:48.634

2 Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) – Energica – +0.291

3 Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) – Energica – +0.596

