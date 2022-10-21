Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aegerter led Friday’s combined results posting a 1’42.271s in FP2.

He was just 0.009s faster than Caricasulo.

“First of all, it’s very nice to be back in Argentina. I like the track but the first few laps I needed to take my time to remember the braking points, the ideal line and there was also the grip improving every lap. This morning the other riders were faster than me. This afternoon, we made steps. We used both tyres, we tried some different gearing, some different setups. I think the level is quite high now in Supersport, to be in the top ten you need to be already quite fast. Tomorrow it will be important to do a good Superpole, to be on the front row but also to understand how the track is and try to improve the lap time. The most important is the race. The goal is to extend our Championship lead.”

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) was second after finishing just 0.009s behind Aegerter in the afternoon session. He was the fastest rider in the first and fourth sectors during FP2. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) was third on the combined results, finishing less than one tenth behind Aegerter with a best time of 1’42.363s. He was one of the few riders who did not improve their lap time in the afternoon session.

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was fourth with a 1’42.457s posted in FP1. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) finished in fifth, whilst Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) was sixth. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) took seventh place, ensuring all five manufacturers were represented in the top seven.

Title contender Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was 11th with a personal best time of 1’43.030s. He was one of the few riders who did not improve their FP1 best time.

To note:

On his WorldSSP debut, Bradley Smith (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) took 13th in the combined classification for his first day of WorldSSP action.

Free Practice 2 was red flagged with around 18 minutes left on the clock following a crash for replacement rider Baris Sahin (MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP). The Swiss rider had a huge highside coming out of Turn 13 and, with his bike in the middle of the track and Sahin receiving attention from marshals, the session was red flagged. Sahin was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash and was declared unfit due to left ankle and collarbone injuries.