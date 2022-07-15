Aegerter Fastest On The Opening Day Of The Prosecco Doc Uk Round

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The reigning WorldSSP Champion was the only rider in the 1’30s bracket, with van Straalen in second 0.224s behind.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’37.620s

“I’m very happy to be back racing in Donington. The last time I was here was in 2009 when I was riding in the 125cc World Championship. The first practice was quite difficult. I did some homework before coming here but when I was on the bike, it felt like a completely new track. I needed to take my ideal lines, brake markers and just get a good feeling with the bike. This afternoon, we could make a step forward and I think we’re on a good way. I hope we can make a good qualifying tomorrow and I’m looking forward tomorrow.”

Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) finished Friday in second place with a best time of 1’31.163s. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) followed in third for his first appearance at Donington Park.

Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) was fourth, 0.275s slower than Aegerter. Raffaele de Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) was sixth. Inside the top six, only Aegerter and Bulega do not have prior WorldSSP experience at the historic British circuit.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was seventh after posting a best time of 1’31.388s.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 (Local Time) and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’30.939s

2. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) +0.224s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.225s

4. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.275s

5. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) +0.323s

6. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.400s

