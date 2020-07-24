The Swiss rider just gets the better of Granado and Casadei, with the top three FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup riders covered by just 0.059 on Friday.

Round 2 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup looks even closer than the first after Friday’s action at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia. Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) leads the field at the end of play thanks to a 1:48.024 in FP1, but points leader and first race winner Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) came close to knocking the rookie off the top in the afternoon in FP2 as the Brazilian finished just 0.032 in arrears overall. Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) kept it even closer in third as he finished the day 0.059 off Aegerter, the Italian’s lap also his fastest from his FP1.

The morning session was drama free for the field and the majority set their fastest lap therein, with Aegerter leading Cadasei. Granado joined the top three party in FP2 as one of only two in the top ten to improve, but the next riders up on the combined timesheets were all faster in the morning.

Alex de Angelis was fourth overall for Octo Pramac MotoE, with 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) completing the top five. Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) was sixth quickest in another solid showing for the rookie, ahead of only the second man in the top ten to improve in FP2: rookie Alejandro Medino (Openbank Aspar Team). Niccolo Canepa (LCR E-Team) was eighth, with Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) in P9 thanks to his FP1 time – but the Frenchman suffering a crash in FP2, rider ok. Xavier Simeon (LCR E-Team) completes the top ten.

Niki Tuuli (Avant Ajo MotoE) was P11 on Friday as he continues to struggle slightly to replicate is 2019 pace, and the Finn also suffered a crash in FP2 at Turn 6. Rider ok, and both he and Di Meglio – race winners last year – will be looking for a little more going forward, as will rookie Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing). The German finished 14th on Day 1, ten places lower than his finishing position in Race 1.

Now it’s time to reset and recharge for FP3, and then make sure to tune in for the one-lap-dash E-Pole session at 16:05 (GMT +2) on Saturday!

MotoE™ fastest on Friday

1 Dominique Aegerter – Dynavolt Intact GP – Energica – 1:48.024

2 Eric Granado – Avintia Esponsorama Racing – Energica – +0.032

3 Mattia Casadei – Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse – Energica – +0.059