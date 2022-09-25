Aegerter Made It Two Wins Out Of Two At Barcelona, Oncu And Manzi Completed The Podium

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aegerter took the lead on Lap 15 and was able to extend to gap to over two seconds to take the win in Race 2.

He has won 12th race so far this season, equaling Andrea Locatelli’s record from 2020.

He extended his Championship lead to 36 points over Baldassarri.

“It was a perfect weekend. We took 50 points. We were really fast already on Friday. We took pole position on Saturday with a new lap record and a second gap to the second rider. We took the win yesterday in the 12-lap race. Today with the 19-lap race, it was a bit more difficult. In the first few laps, every rider was trying to save the tyre because in Barcelona you burn or slide a lot the tyre in the long right corner. I was trying to be around the top three but there was a big battle between five or six riders. Then I made a small mistake when I wanted to overtake for the lead. I made an extra Long Lap Penalty lap so I lost a bit of time. But I could close the gap very quickly, overtake them, make a small gap. The slipstream here on the main straight was a big point to win some time. I think it was a fun race to watch from outside. I’m looking forward to Portimao in two weeks’ time.”

P2 – Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

Battling in the front group with Caricasulo, Manzi and Aegerter, Oncu finished in second place to claim his seventh career podium.

After two podium places in Barcelona, Oncu now stands in the third place in the Championship standings with a one-point advantage over Bulega.

“The race was incredible. The first four laps, everybody was trying to get in front. Caricasulo went in first position and started to be very slow to try to save the tyre. After five or six laps, I started to be bored and I decided to be a bit faster and then everybody started to push more. Then we started to open a gap, I think a 2-second gap. But I didn’t know, I thought we were six or eight riders in the group, so I was trying to push as much as possible. I was trying to follow Aegerter, but it was difficult because I tried to push and in corner three, I tried to follow his line, but he’s really fast. Anyway, it was a really nice race. I want to thank Kawasaki and everybody and I hope to continue like this in Portugal.”

P3 – Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph)

Starting from 17th on the grid, Manzi battled his way up to cross the finish line in second position, but he was demoted one position for exceeding track limits at Turn 9 on the final lap.

Manzi repeated his best finish in WorldSSP taking his third podium place of 2022.

“On Friday I had many issues with the bike, so I started to struggle. In Race 1, I was unlucky because I had an issue with the gearbox. But we fixed it for today. This morning, the bike was quite good in Warm Up. I could make a very good race. This year, we always qualified at the back of the grid, but we have a strong race pace so I can overtake many riders. It’s like in Most where I started 21st and took two podiums. Here I started 17th and another podium. The starting position is important, but not everything. Anyway, I’m very happy about today’s race and now I want to be focus on the next race.”

Second in the Championship standings, Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) finished in fourth place. He had more than a four-second advantage ahead of Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in fifth place. Tuuli had crossed the line behind Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) but the Italian rider was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap, promoting Tuuli to fifth with Caricasulo in sixth place.