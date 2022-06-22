Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The TT Circuit Assen welcomes MotoE™ back to the fold ahead of summer break.

Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) is on a roll in the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, with 29 points in hand as MotoE™ heads to the classic TT Circuit Assen for only the second time. It’s a venue where the Swiss rider has plenty of experience and, after taking two wins and finishing on the podium in every race bar one so far this year, it could be another weekend to remember.

Last year on MotoE™’s first visit to the venue, however, it belonged to one rider: Eric Granado (LCR E-Team). The Brazilian took pole, the win and the fastest lap. Granado is the closest challenger to Aegerter in the standings too, and the only rider so far in 2022 to do the double after he started the season in Jerez with two wins. Can he cut that gap back down?

The competition will be fierce as the margins in MotoE™ continue to get closer and closer. Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) arrives from his first win of the year after a tougher 2021 and may well be one to watch, and compatriot Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) has also now joined the winners’ club in 2022, although he’s on the opposite mission to bounce back from a tough Mugello. Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) will likewise want more after a podium result on Sunday but a tougher Saturday in Italy.

Two names are also likely to be back in action: reigning and double Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) after that leg break earlier in the season, with the Spaniard hoping it’s second time lucky on being passed fit. And Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™) team will be looking to rejoin the field too, the Brit sidelined so far in 2021 after a crash before the start of MotoE™. Will they both be lining up at Assen?

The circuit isn’t called the Cathedral for nothing; it’s a true classic and offers the MotoE™ grid two chances at victory this year. Tune in for the first showdown of the weekend on Saturday at 16:25 (GMT +2), before Race 2 on Sunday at 15:30!

MotoE™ STANDINGS: TOP THREE

1 – Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) – 123 points

2 – Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) – 94

3 – Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) – 93

