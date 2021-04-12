Aegerter Stamps Some Authority On Day 1



The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup field are back in action and it’s the Swiss rider on top of the pile on Monday.

The second Official FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup test of the 2021 season is underway at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto and it’s race winner and 2020 contender Dominique Aegerter on top for Dynavolt Intact GP on Day 1. The Swiss rider pulled out an impressive half second on the field as MotoE™ got back in action, with Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) closest on the chase and rookie Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) impressive in third, a tenth and a bit off the German.

Reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) was quickest out the blocks in the morning, the Spaniard topping session one of three. But Aegerter hit back in Session 2 and put the hammer down as the only rider into the 1:47s, setting his quickest lap of the day to lay down a benchmark – although his best lap later in the afternoon saw him get to within thousandths of it as well. Tulovic, Pons and fourth overall Eric Granado (One Energy Racing) all set their best efforts in Session 3, with Torres’ time from Session 2 slotting him into fifth overall.

The fastest rookie from the first test, Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team), took sixth on Day 1, just edging out fellow debutant Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE). Veterans Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE), 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini MotoE) and Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) completed the top ten, with Colombian newcomer Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE) just edged out. Ferrari and Cardelus both crashed, riders ok.

The test also saw the return of Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) from injury, the Italian slotting into P13 as he gets back up to speed, sure to be looking for more on Tuesday.

So what awaits on Day 2? A race simulation! The combined times from FP1 and FP2 decide the grid for that, so the picture will be a little different to the overall bests on Monday. The front row sees Aegerter head Torres and Granado, with Zaccone, Ferrari and Aldeguer on Row 2. Cardelus lines up seventh, with Tulovic and Pons losing out a little more compared to their place on the overall combined timesheets as they complete Row 3. Who’ll come out on top in the first “racing” laps of the season? We’ll find out on Tuesday so stay tuned to motogp.com and across social media!



