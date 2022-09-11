Aegerter Takes Race 2 Win After Baldassarri Crash From Lead Battle

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aegerter won Race 2 having fought his way up the field having dropped down in the opening laps.

He extends his lead in the Championship standings to 19 points over Baldassarri.

He claimed his 20th WorldSSP win, becoming the only rider to have two seasons of double-digit wins in the Championship’s history.

“It was a hard race. For sure, my qualifying position with the fifth place was not optimal to start the race. Yesterday, my first laps were not so good but today it was a bit better but some riders pushed a bit wide, so I went back to eighth position. My goal was to be back at the front as soon as possible but they had a great pace. Then I saw a nearly three second gap. I was able to recover it. When I caught them, I was able to take the lead. Win this race is important for me after yesterday’s. I extend a little bit more the Championship points and this is the most important.”

P2 – Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha)

Cluzel, who has announced his retirement at the end of the season, claimed third place in his final home round.

It’s his first podium since the end of the 2021 season.

“It’s a dream. I’m living to have moments like that. Memories for all my life. This kind of podium is like a victory. It’s amazing moments that I will remember. I announced a few days ago my retirement and I just want to prove that I’m still fast. I retire because I decide. Now my next target is to win a race before the end of the season.”

P3 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

Bulega completed Race 2 top three to claim his eighth podium of the season.

“It was a very difficult race, but all weekend I was struggling a little bit with the bike. I didn’t have the feeling with the bike. But at the end, we get a podium and we have to be happy with that. We were lucky in the last lap with Baldassarri’s crash. But at the end it’s a podium and we have to take it. I’m happy thanks to the team. We’re still working very hard for the race and I hope to be more competitive in Barcelona.”

Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) put two French riders in the top four as he gained a mammoth 11 positions during the race, finishing in fourth place and equalling his best WorldSSP result to date. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was fighting for the victory with Aegerter until he crashed trying the cutback on Aegerter. He lost the front of his machine and crashed; before re-mounting to take fifth place. Baldassarri finished half-a-second career of Turkish star Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) in sixth, with Oncu fighting all race for a place in the top ten.

To note:

Kyle Smith (VFT Racing) was given a double Long Lap Penalty after a collision with Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in Race 1 on Saturday. During Race 2, the British rider was given a ride through penalty for not taking his Long Lap Penalties.