race win of the season, a record in WorldSSP. He increased his Championship lead to 45 points ahead of Baldassarri.

“First of all, we had a fantastic race, we had a big battle with a lot of riders. We had a big battle in the first corner with Caricasulo, I always overtake him on the limit in the first corner and with his Ducati he could always accelerate a bit better than me. We did this for maybe 12 or 13 laps. In the last lap, I tried to overtake him in a different spot and I could manage to win the race. It’s my 13th race win this season, it’s fantastic. We’re also extending the Championship lead which is the main goal. Fantastic job from everyone who helped to achieve this win!”

P2 – Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP)

Starting from tenth on the grid, De Rosa claimed second place to take his second podium with Ducati.

P3 – Can Oncu (Kawasaki Pucetti Racing)

After battling with Sofuoglu, Oncu took third position claiming his fifth podium place of the season and his third consecutive one.

He maintained his third place in the standings extending his advantage over Bulega to 17 points.

“It was difficult this weekend. Yesterday I told my team that we had to do something. In the race start, we were struggling a lot, but we never gave up. Some riders made mistakes, I passed them and with a bit a luck I finished third. We worked really hard and I am very proud of my team. I’m also very happy for Bahattin, he was in front of me but in the end, I was the one finishing on the podium. It was really nice to see another Turkish guy at the front!”

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) finished in fourth just 0.005s behind Oncu after fighting in the front group for most of the race. He was ahead of Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in fifth place, with the Turkish rookie ending his WorldSSP Challenge campaign with his joint-best result of the season. Sofuoglu had to fend off a late challenge from Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) as the Frenchman battled back from running wide to take sixth place, only 0.100s behind the Turkish rider.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) was given a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible rider after a clash with Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Race 1 winner Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) at Turn 1. He managed to finish in seventh place whilst both Tuuli and Manzi were out of the race. Tuuli was taken to the medical centre and diagnosed with a contusion of the fifth finger on his right hand and a right thigh abrasion.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) took a top-ten finish despite starting from 30th on the grid after being unable to set a lap time in Saturday’s Tissot Superpole session.

WorldSSP Results Race 2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

2. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) +0.501s

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.625s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.630s

5. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +2.153s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +2.253s

Championship standings (after Race 2 – Round 9)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (374 points)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) Yamaha (329 points)

3. Can Oncu (TUR) Kawasaki (194 points)