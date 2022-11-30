Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Affinity Sports Academy Kawasaki team has confirmed its 2023 rider lineup for the British Junior Supersport Championship and British Junior Superstock Championship.

The eight-rider squad features some of the UK’s best new talent and will again be competing on Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Ninja ZX-6R machinery for next season.

After a fantastic 2022 season, which saw James McManus clinch the British Junior Supersport title, the Affinity Sports Academy team will again be returning as the official Kawasaki UK-supported team in the Junior Supersport and Junior Superstock classes, with an exciting new squad of familiar names and new faces.

In the Junior Supersport class, the team will be fielding Charlotte Macuzzo, Adam Brown, Kelvin Kelly and Rossi Dobson, with all four riders using the Ninja 400 machine. Riding in the Junior Superstock class will be Jacob Hatch, Mikey Hardie, Jack Roach and Joe Farragher.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“It has been great to be working with the Affinity Sports Academy team over the past few seasons and seeing how they nurture the stars of tomorrow. We are pleased to be supporting them again for 2023, and their strong eight-rider lineup is sure to be again challenging for the title in both the Junior Supersport and Junior Superstock categories.”

