Affinity Sports Academy Unveil 2021 Livery Ahead Of Testing Next Week

The Kawasaki Team Green backed Affinity Sports Academy squad has today unveiled the livery scheme that its eight riders will race when the 2021 season gets underway.

The all-new livery has a stealthy design, and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and ZX-6R machinery will be getting their track debut later this month at the first official British Superbike test. The Affinity Sports Academy team have expanded their line-up for 2021, running eight of the very best young talent across two classes.

Reigning British Junior Supersport Owen Jenner will be stepping up to the Pirelli Junior Superstock class, where he will be joined by Eugene McManus, Seth Crump and Asher Durham. Eager to continue to nurture the stars of tomorrow, the team will also be running Joe Farragher, James McManus, Mikey Hardie and Kam Dixon in the Junior Supersport category.

All eight riders will be in action at Silverstone next week ahead of the start of the season on June 25th.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The Affinity Sports Academy team had a great debut season last year, and they are throwing everything at it to be even more successful in 2021. They have a fantastic line up with eight competitive riders and a great looking bike to do battle on. I can’t wait for the racing to get underway!”

