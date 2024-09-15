After 16 Hours: YART Bol d’Or heartbreak puts Yoshimura SERT in EWC title control

The race to win the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship took a dramatic twist with almost 15 hours of the Bol d’Or completed when Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team stopped on track at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Delayed by five minutes in the opening hour while repairs, caused by a damaged tyre, were made, the defending EWC champion team was fighting back through the Bol d’Or order when Karel Hanika stopped at Turn 1 with a technical issue. The stricken Yamaha R1 was eventually recovered to the pits. But having spent another 20 minutes stationary, the Austrian squad needs rival team Yoshimura SERT Motul to hit trouble to stand any hopes of back-to-back EWC titles before long-serving rider Niccolò Canepa retires from racing.

With a five-lap margin out front and an additional 10 intermediate points registered for leading after 16 hours, Suzuki-powered Yoshimura SERT Motul is on course for its first EWC crown since 2021. However, with the race finish not due until 15h00 CET, Gregg Black, Dan Linfoot and Étienne Masson will have no plans to celebrate just yet.

Second-placed BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team also endured an early morning of woe when Hannes Soomer crashed the #37 machine at 02h34. Although the pole-setting Belgium-based outfit was able to continue and remains in the thick of the podium fight, Illya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger are set to complete the race as a duo following an injury to Soomer.

It was also a night of misfortune for BMRT3D maxxwss Nevers, Honda No Limits, Tati Team Beringer Racing, Team Bolliger Switzerland and Uniserv Moto82 Team who all dropped out ahead of schedule with mechanical failures.

In the battle for second place overall, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team heads Honda Viltaïs Racing with Yamaha-powered KM99 also in contention for the top three. After losing 10 minutes in the pits during the second hour, F.C.C. TSR Honda France has fought back to eighth overall after 16 hours of running. Having led the Dunlop-superstock category heading into the night, Tecmas MRP BMW Racing Team’s hopes of Bol d’Or glory were dashed when it retired at 04h20. The Franco-Belgian outfit’s exit has left Team Étoile edging Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore and Team Aviobike by M2 Revo in a close battle for victory. Chromeburner-RAC 41-Honda and TRT27 AZ Moto are fourth and fifth. Despite earlier delays, National Motos Honda FMA remains on course to clinch the FIM Endurance World Cup for 2024.

