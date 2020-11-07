Agreement signed with Ducati: Luca Marini to compete in Motogp in 2021 in the colors of the Sky Racing Team VR46 with the Esponsorama Racing Team

Another mission accomplished for the Sky Racing Team VR46 as after Bagnaia, another young Italian talent moves up the top class

New rider line up in Moto2: newly-promoted Celestino Vietti Ramus will share the pit with Marco Bezzecchi on Kalex

2021 will be a year full of news with Luca Marini debuting in MotoGP thanks to the agreement signed with Ducati: he will compete in the colors of the Sky Racing Team VR46 within the Esponsorama Racing Team. New rider line up in Moto2: it has been confirmed that Marco Bezzecchi will race in Moto2 and will thus share the pit with Celestino Vietti Ramus, promoted to the new class. Sky Racing Team VR46 is confirming and stepping up its commitment alongside the young Italian riders as in the next season it will be focusing on three riders and two classes, Moto2 and MotoGP, with the great news of the team’s debut in the top class.

MOTOGP – With Luca Marini the promise to support the young Italian motorcycling talents is once again fulfilled. Luca will be riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Esponsorama Racing Team with the colors of the Sky-VR46 duo and will bring with him in the top class some of the members of his current technical crew. For the second time since its birth (the first in 2018 with the Moto2 title won by Francesco Bagnaia), the Team born from the synergy between Sky and VR46 reaches one of its main goal with Luca Marini set to compete in MotoGP after an intense training and growth path. Considering the World Championship, the Spanish Championship and the CIV, over 10 riders took their first steps into the Circus with the colors of the Sky Racing Team VR46. Currently third in the Moto2 standings, Luca will be the second rider who grew up in the orbit of Sky and the VR46 Riders Academy to move up to MotoGP following Francesco Bagnaia, who won the world title with the Team in 2018.

MOTO2 – The effort of the Sky Racing Team VR46 in the intermediate class has been confirmed, with Marco Bezzecchi ready to get back on the track among the protagonists. Currently fourth in the standings and with five podiums achieved this season, Marco will share the pit with Celestino Vietti Ramus, rookie in the class. Celestino, with the Team since the CEV and from 2018 in Moto3, will continue his growth path with the same team. Well-established partnership also with Kalex: the German factory will supply the technical material also in 2021.

Alessio Salucci, VR46 Riders Academy and Sky Racing Team VR46

“Announcing that another rider of ours and of the Sky Racing Team VR46 will move up to MotoGP makes us so proud. Together with Sky, with whom we started this extraordinary adventure in 2014, in recent years we have given a decisive boost in favor of Italian motorcycling. Today, thanks to the agreement with Esponsorama Racing Team and Ducati, Luca Marini and the Sky Racing Team VR46 will be able to race in the top class, which from next year will thus be relying on the talent of another Italian promise. It is a great opportunity for the whole Team, but also a decisive moment for the rider’s future and for our entire motorcycle movement. I’m sure we have a spectacular 2021 ahead of us”.

Pablo Nieto, Team Manager Sky Racing Team VR46

“For those who have been part of this project since 2014, MotoGP has always been a dream. After being alongside Bagnaia in his path to the top class in 2019, we are about to watch him compete in 2021 in the colors of an official factory while reaching a similar goal with Marini and the Sky Racing Team VR46. We decided to put ourselves to the test along with Esponsorama Racing and Ducati, whom we ensured our trust and maximum support. We also expect a lot from Moto2, with Bezzecchi among the fastest and most talented riders in the class and Vietti Ramus as a rookie”.

Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati Corse Sporting Director

“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with Esponsorama Racing and Sky Racing Team VR46 thanks to which Luca Marini will be able to make his MotoGP debut in 2021. Luca has proven to be one of the fastest and most competitive riders in Moto2 and Ducati will give to him all the necessary support in his first year as a rookie in the top class. With this decision Ducati wants to continue its strategy for enhancing the young talents that has already led Pecco Bagnaia, who also grew up in the Sky Racing Team VR46, to make his debut in MotoGP with Pramac Racing in 2019 and to reach an important milestone for 2021 to compete with the colors of the Ducati official Team”.

Raul Romero, Esponsorama Racing Team

“With the agreement signed today, the technical and sporting restructuring of the Esponsorama Racing Team continues: in the recent years, from being the tail light of the category to fighting for the positions that matter thanks to Johann Zarco and the important grow path made by Tito Rabat. Over time we have shown that work pays off and we have to thank our partners such as Ducati, Öhlins, Brembo together with all our sponsors. We are so proud to welcoming Luca Marini to the Team next year together with the SKY Racing Team VR46, one of the strongest and most solid Teams in the Championship. We have high expectations for this great breakthrough, our goal is to continue to demonstrate that we are a reference Team in the MotoGP World Championship”.

THE RIDERS

LUCA MARINI

“Competing in MotoGP is every rider’s dream. Having this great opportunity and being able to share it with the Sky Racing Team VR46, Esponsorama Racing and Ducati is even better. In these years with the Team I have gained experience, I have grown and I have achieved the first important results. We are in a crucial phase of the season, we will continue to work hard to reach the maximum goal before making this big step together”.

CELESTINO VIETTI RAMUS

“Competing in Moto2 with the Sky Racing Team VR46 is a great opportunity. I am very happy to share another key moment in my career with this Team. Marco is a lifelong friend, it will be nice to work together and Luca is an example to follow”.

MARCO BEZZECCHI

“I am very happy for Luca, he has proven to be ready for MotoGP. I am also happy with my new teammate because Celestino is my lifelong friend. Since I joined the Sky Racing Team VR46 I have regained the confidence I was hoping for, I’m sure we will have fun in 2021”.

