Lightness, comfort, and adaptability reach the highest technological level in the AGV AX9. Its superior modularity allows 4 different configurations.
The lightweight construction of the Carbon-Aramid-Glass fibre shell meets the highest safety standards, while premium interiors are water resistant and extremely comfortable.
Aerodynamics and ventilation reach a new standard thanks to the new extractors and the new adjustable chin guard that can direct internal air flow to where the rider needs it. Available in a range of colourways including Atlante.
Solid SRP: £379.99
Graphic SRP: £399.99
Carbon SRP: £469.99
