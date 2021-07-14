Lightness, comfort, and adaptability reach the highest technological level in the AGV AX9. Its superior modularity allows 4 different configurations.

The lightweight construction of the Carbon-Aramid-Glass fibre shell meets the highest safety standards, while premium interiors are water resistant and extremely comfortable.

Aerodynamics and ventilation reach a new standard thanks to the new extractors and the new adjustable chin guard that can direct internal air flow to where the rider needs it. Available in a range of colourways including Atlante.

Solid SRP: £379.99

Graphic SRP: £399.99

Carbon SRP: £469.99

For more Arai Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page Arai Helmets UK News

Find a local dealer at whyarai.co.uk/bike-locator

or head to the official AGV Helmets UK website whyarai.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

