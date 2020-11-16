2021 AGV AX9 Glossy Carbon

Its superior modularity allows 4 different configurations, simply removing the redesigned peak and the ultra-panoramic visor.

The lightweight construction of the Carbon+Aramid+Glass fibre shell provides AGV’s highest safety standards, while premium interiors are water resistant and extremely comfortable. Aerodynamics and ventilation reach a new standard thanks to new extractors and the new adjustable chin guard port that can direct internal air flows where the rider needs.

