

AGV AX9 Trail

Lightness, comfort, and adaptability reach the highest technological level in the AGV AX9. Its superior modularity allows 4 different configurations. The lightweight construction of the Carbon-Aramid-Glass fibre shell meets the highest safety standards, while premium interiors are water resistant and extremely comfortable. Aerodynamics and ventilation reach a new standard thanks to the new extractors and the new adjustable chin guard that can direct internal air flow to where the rider needs it.

Available in new colourways including Trail.

Solid: £379.99

Graphics from: £399.99

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

