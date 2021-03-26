The K1 is the AGV sport helmet for everyday riding challenges. Born from the AGV racing technology, ready for every road experience.

The aerodynamic shape, racing-developed front air vents and wind-tunnel-tested spoiler maximise performances and give stability at higher speed.

The anti-scratch visor with Pinlock anti-fog allows a wider vertical and lateral field of vision. Comfort is no compromise with Dry-comfort soft and removable interiors.

The Guy Martin replica is the same design as seen worn by the 17 time podium finisher at the Isle of Man TT, with a striking yellow and black colour scheme and completed with a mechanical skull and crossbones inspired by Guy’s love of engineering.

Replica Graphic SRP: £179.99

For more AGV Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page AGV Helmets UK News

or head to the official AGV Helmets UK website agv.co.uk/

