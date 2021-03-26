Agv K1 Rossi Mugello 2016Mugello is a place close to AGV Legend Valentino Rossi’s heart, and is often where some of his most creative and personal designs can be found.

Mugello 2015 was designed by Aldo Drudi and features caricatures of Valentino’s pets, as well the word “Mugiallo” – paying tribute to the legions of Rossi fans know as “Popolo Giallo” (Italian for “the Yellow Crowd”) who flock to Mugello every year.

Mugiallo therefore means “Mugello is Yellow”. Featured on the K1, the AGV sport helmet for everyday riding challenges.

Replica Graphic SRP: £179.99

For more AGV Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page AGV Helmets UK News

or head to the official AGV Helmets UK website agv.co.uk

