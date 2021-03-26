The K1 takes many performance cues from the MotoGP helmets worn by Rossi throughout his dominance of World Championship Racing.

With an aerodynamic shape, racing-developed front air vents and wind-tunnel engineered aero spoiler maximise performances while providing stability at higher speed.

The combination of bold colours and geometric shapes with the iconic Rossi Sun and Moon (Soleluna) design make this helmet truly stand out.

Replica Graphic SRP: £179.99

For more AGV Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page AGV Helmets UK News

or head to the official AGV Helmets UK website agv.co.uk/

