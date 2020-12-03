K1 is the AGV sport helmet for everyday riding challenges. Born from AGV racing technology, ready for every road experience, the K1 is a helmet for winners.

“Aerodynamic shape, racing-developed front air vents and wind-tunnel engineered aero spoiler maximise performances while providing stability at higher speed. Panoramic anti-scratch visor allows a wider lateral and vertical field of vision for a total control of the environment.

Comfort is no-compromise with Dry-Comfort soft removable interiors.

The redesigned “”Soleluna 2017″” graphic features the expected Rossi sun and moon motif combined with new colours and geometric shapes for a striking finish. ”

