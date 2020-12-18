Agv K1 Speed 46

K1 is the AGV sport helmet for everyday riding challenges. Born from AGV racing technology, ready for every road experience, the K1 is a helmet for winners.

Aerodynamic shape, racing-developed front air vents and wind-tunnel engineered aero spoiler maximise performances while providing stability at higher speed. Panoramic anti-scratch visor allows a wider lateral and vertical field of vision for a total control of the environment.

Comfort is no-compromise with Dry-Comfort soft removable interiors.

Finished with the “VRFORTYSIX” patterned text, the K1 “Speed 46” is a great everyday helmet for fans of Valentino Rossi.

For more information on AGV Helmets UK visit agv.co.uk

